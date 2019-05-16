HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One of the legacies left behind by CBS's Big Bang Theory sitcom is how it has sparked an interest in science for children.
Fans of the show prepared to bid farewell to the show Thursday night after a 12 season and nearly 300 episode run.
"It's going to be sad to see it go, but it's been a great show all this time," said Tyler Lauretti, a fan of the show.
While viewers might be saying goodbye, they said they've connected with the characters.
"I was always kind of a techy/science-y nerd kind of type, and seeing nerds who liked things that I did, Star Wars and comic book characters, was always cool to see on TV," Lauretti said.
Lauretti said he's been a fan of the show for years.
"I think we've all kinda grown with the characters," he said.
Those characters have made children more excited about science.
"I've always been interested in it," said Emma Campagnari, a student at Norwich Free Academy. "And then getting to see the woman in science was always a big inspiration to me."
Students from NFA were at the Connecticut Science Center in Hartford on Thursday. They said the show really hit home for them.
"It's really interesting, it's funny, it's a twist on science," said Mykayla Guimond, also a student at NFA. "I just like all the experiments they do."
People at the science center said they hope the show will continue to inspire generations to come.
"I think the show has generated more interest and really just helped make science cool again," said Tracy Shirer, director of marking, Connecticut Science Center. "It's one of those things that no matter where you get inspiration from, and it leads you down that path, hopefully it brings people into the Science Center and they will learn more."
