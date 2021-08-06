EAST HAMPTON (WFSB) – We’re headed to Fat Orange Cat where the owners are telling Courtney Zieller they are making changes to the business.
Courtney sat down with owner Sheila Mullen who explained how the pandemic has impacted the family run business.
“When Covid hit, clearly, we closed the tasting bar because it has to be packed here because we don’t even sell a glass of beer, didn’t-- just did tastings. We had another small business we sold since,” Mullen said. “We really had ramped up distribution and luckily, we’re part of the collective Twelve Percent Beer Project, so we were staying alive.”
After losing her mother to the coronavirus, she also fell ill and some changes took place at the brewery, including closing the tasting barn permanently.
“We really settled in this winter and said, “what’s really important? How are we going to get through this? How do we want to go forward?” and that’s why we decided to close the tasting bar permanently,” Mullen said. “We didn’t open up the open-air drive thru because I’ve been still battling some stuff, but we decided we’re ready to go. Mike’s been brewing small batch. We have large batch also. And we’re so psyched to come back, but not like it used to be here.”
Courtney then spoke with co-owner and brewer Mike Klucznik about the changes and some fresh beer.
“We have been busy,” Klucznik said. “We kind of changed our business model a bit, but we still are still brewing beer here on the facility.”
Klucznik said they are planning next Saturday to have a Walkabout - sour cherry orange combination.
you will be able to taste the different flavors,” Klucznik said. “You’ll be able to taste both the cherry and the orange. Now, the question is, which taste comes first? It’s really cool the way they blend, because they’re never blended together. There’s always a little bit of each one that comes through.”
Klucznik then spoke about a Beer De Garge – a Belgian style that he brewed and bottle-conditioned. The beer will also be available on Saturday.
“It’s a very malty beer,” he said. “It’s typically around 6 or 7 percent ABV, so it’s very easy drinking.”
A farmhouse ale was the next beer Zieller and Klucznik spoke about. The saison is anywhere from 4.5 to 6 percent ABV and is also a Belgian style beer.
Lastly was an IPA with a new hop called Citiva – the hop is specifically for hazy IPAs and gives off the taste of ripe stone fruit and tropical fruits. Klucznik said the beer might be ready in a couple of weeks.
The brewery is also planning to celebrate 5 years in the business with a party Aug. 22 at Twelve Percent in North Haven.
Cheers!
