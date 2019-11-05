(WFSB) - Three big city mayoral races will be decided on Tuesday.
Bridgeport, Hartford and New Haven all have incumbent mayors on the ballot and each faces a unique challenge.
New Haven Mayor Toni Harp, a Democrat, is running as an independent after losing the primary election to Justin Elicker.
Harp suspended her campaign for several weeks. However, her supporters re-energized her enough for an independent run.
"I’m still a Democrat, our city is the most vibrant, economically viable city in our state," Harp said. "That happened under my administration."
"We’ve seen so much investment in New Haven," Elicker said. "A lot of people are doing really well, but many people in the community feel like their lives are not changing and there’s a lot more, that government can do to even the playing field and help people out."
In Hartford, six candidates are on the ballot, including former mayor and convicted felon Eddie Perez.
Incumbent Mayor Luke Bronin said he's pleased with the development in his city, like Dunkin' Donuts Park, the home of the Hartford Yard Goats, and Dillon Stadium, home of the Hartford Athletic soccer team. However, Bronin said there are still plenty of neighborhoods that need improvements.
"One of the things we have word to do is promote development in every neighborhood and we have a long way to go," Bronin said.
In Bridgeport, incumbent Mayor Joseph Ganim, also a convicted felon, fought hard to win the primary over state Sen. Marilyn Moore. He’s also survived, for the moment, a challenge to those results in the state Supreme Court. Now, Ganim goes against Republican Joe Rodriguez.
Moore, however, remains on the ballot as a write-in candidate.
Other cities also have some big seats up for grabs.
New London, Middletown, Waterbury and Danbury also have mayoral seats that will be decided on Tuesday.
That's not all.
For a list of ballot questions you may see in the voting booth, read here.
The polls opened at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. They close at 8 p.m.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage.
