WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) -- Folks won’t have to wait until September to taste the delicious food that is commonly served up at The Big E.
Organizers announced ‘A Taste of The Big E’ happening later this month, which will be a two-day, drive-thru fair food event.
It’ll be held Saturday June 27, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday June 28, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, MA.
The event will feature 11 popular Big E food vendors, from The Big E Bakery, to Billie's Baked Potato and more.
For a look at all participating vendors and menus, click here.
