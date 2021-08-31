W. SPRINGFIELD, Ct. (WFSB) - The Big E announced new foods that will be available at the 2021 fair.
The new foods include pasta salads, cocktails, even cookie dough on a stick.
The following venders will be new at the Big E:
- Calabrese Market & Deli
- In the Food Court
- Serves pasta salads, paninis, and Caprese salad
- The Speakeasy by Stanley
- In the Young Building
- Serves Cocktails: The Old Fashioned; the Rickey. Martinis: French 75; Mary Pickford; Bee’s Knees
- Emma’s
- On Hampden Avenue
- Serves Kora’s Cookie Dough on a Stick in 5 different flavors
- Deep Fried Tacos
- Located outside the Mallary Complex
- All American Craft Beer Bar & Grill
- Serves Bloody Mary Grilled Cheese, Cider Bomb, Buffalo Chicken Meatballs - served with Ranch Dressing, Nacho Grande – Beef Chili or Texas BBQ Pork, Specialty Smashed Sliders N’ Fries.
- New patio at the West Side Grille
- In the Young Building
- A bistro-style area outside the West Side Grille featuring Stella Rosa wines: Pineapple; Ruby Grapefruit; Watermelon; Tropical Mango; and Blueberry to enjoy with West Side Grille favorites.
