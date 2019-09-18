SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) -- The Big E confirmed on Wednesday that an elephant that had been at the annual event in the past has passed away.
Beulah, Commerford and Sons’ Asian elephant, died of natural causes at the age of 54, The Big E said on Wednesday in a press release.
It is unclear if the elephant died at the Big E or elsewhere.
She was known as a member of the Commerford family, and 47-year-old Tim Commerford has never known life without her.
“We are broken hearted,” said Gene Cassidy, Eastern States Exposition president. He asks for the public’s understanding and compassion during this difficult time. “If you truly loved Beulah, kindly remember her and the Commerford family in your thoughts and prayers,” he said, “They have lost a loved one.”
