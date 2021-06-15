WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) -- Officials from the Big E held a news conference on Tuesday morning to talk about this year’s fair.
The 105th fair will take place from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3, and will happen at full capacity.
Those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are encouraged to wear masks while visiting the Big E, officials said.
Those who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear masks.
The Eastern States Exposition also said it follows COVID-19 regulations required by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and Town of West Springfield now and will continue to do so during The Big E.
During the news conference, officials touched upon the extensive cleaning protocols that will be in place, also saying there will be handwashing and sanitizing stations throughout the property.
Officials also said they will be encouraging some foot traffic patterns inside the state buildings, as they can get crowded.
There will also be new foods and new rides this year, which will be announced at a later date.
For more information about this year’s Big E, or to buy tickets, click here.
