WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) -- The Big E is less than four months away, but planning is already underway.
Thousands of people will be taking part is all the fun, and while many go for the food, the music is also a big reason.
Drake White & The Big Fire kicks off the concert series on Sept. 13 at 8 p.m.
All shows are free with Big E admission, and seating is first-come first-serve.
The Big E will be held Sept. 13-29.
- Brynn Cartelli, Sept. 13-15, 3pm
- Bowling for Soup, Sept. 14, 8pm
- Blue Öyster Cult, Sept. 15, 8pm
- Rave On, Sept. 16 and 17, 3pm
- The Georgia Satellites, Sept. 16-18, 8pm
- Ambrosia, Sept. 18 and 19, 3pm
- Lettuce, Sept. 19, 8pm
- Scott Stapp of Creed, Sept. 20, 8pm
- “Up, Up and Away,” starring Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr., Sept. 20-22, 3pm
- FAT, Sept. 22, 8pm
- Atlanta Rhythm Section, Sept. 23-24, 3pm
- John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band, Sept. 23-25, 8pm
- The Original Wailers, Sept. 25 and 26, 3pm
- Los Lonely Boys, Sept. 26, 8pm
- The Artimus Pyle Band, Sept. 27, 28 and 29, 3pm
- Xtreme Chinese Acrobats, Sept. 19-21, 11am & 1pm; Sept. 22, 11am; Sept. 23, 11am, 1 & 6pm
For more information on the Big E, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.