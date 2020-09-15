WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) - The Big E itself may not be a thing this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is hosting a food truck event on a number of days.
The Eastern States Exposition announced on Tuesday the Big E Food-to-Go Drive-Thru.
For $5 per vehicle and a reserved time slot, patrons can choose from a variety of food trucks.
The dates are Sept. 22-27, Sept. 29-Oct. 4, Oct. 6-11 and Oct. 13-18.
Hours of operation are Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m, Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“We were overwhelmed with the support we received during our first food drive thru. It’s clear The Big E will be missed, and this is our way of creating a safe, socially distant opportunity to present the genuine foods people have come to know and love, and continue to create memories for our guests,” said Gene Cassidy, ESE president and CEO. “This is the real thing!”
Tickets for the first week go on sale on Sept. 17 at 10 a.m.
Food purchases are not included in the vehicle entry fee.
The time slot process will reduce traffic and provide shorter wait times for guests. The safety of our patrons is of the utmost importance and local and Massachusetts state COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly enforced for visitors, employees, and vendors while on the grounds.
A maximum of fifty cars per hour within two-hour time slots will be registered each day.
Here are the time slots:
- Tuesday to Thursday: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Fridays: 10 a.m. to noon; noon to 2 p.m.; 2 to 4 p.m.; 4 to 6 p.m.; and 6 to 8 p.m.
- Saturdays and Sundays: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
More information and tickets are available on the Big E's website here.
Check out the menu here:
