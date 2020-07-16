STORRS, CT (WFSB) – The Big East Conference announced that 2020 fall sports schedules will not include any non-conference competition due to the coronavirus pandemic.
At this time, no decision is being made regarding Big East falls sports conference competitions and championships.
The sports affected are men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball, and field hockey.
This is the University of Connecticut’s first season in the league after spending the past seven years in the AAC.
UConn said its 2020 football schedule is not impacted as the Big East does not sponsor football, and the university will continue to explore possible scenarios for the 2020 season.
The Big East will continue to monitor COVID-19 conditions across the country and in the Big East communities to provide further updates.
The Big East’s plans for the 2020-21 winter and spring sports seasons remain unaffected at this time.
