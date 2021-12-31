(WFSB) – The BIG EAST conference canceled another University of Connecticut (UConn) game.
The game was against Georgetown. It was scheduled for January 5.
It was canceled due to COVID issues within UConn’s program.
According to BIG EAST cancellation policy, the Conference office will attempt to reschedule the game in accordance with parameters of the policy.
BIG EAST says that tickets purchased for the game will be issued a full refund to the credit card on file for the ticket purchase.
The refund will be made within the next five business days.
They say should the game be rescheduled, fans who had tickets will have priority access.
This comes after the BIG EAST canceled several UCONN games this week amid COVID concerns in the program.
