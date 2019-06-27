NEW YORK (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut will be officially welcomed back into the Big East Conference on Thursday.
The announcement is expected from conference officials in New York City.
It's big news for fans hoping to rekindle some old rivalries.
During the event on Thursday, UConn president Susan Herbst and the school's athletic director are expected to speak about the invitation for the first time.
Big East commissioner Val Ackerman will also make some comments.
UConn's athletics programs, excluding football, will begin play in the Big East at the start of the 2020-2021 academic year.
They'll be able to face off against teams like Georgetown, Villanova and Xavier.
UConn's Board of Trustees officially voted to accept the Big East's invitation during a meeting on Wednesday.
The Huskies were a charter member of the old Big East Conference, which ended when a group of Catholic schools broke away to form the new one. UConn was left behind in the hold conference, which became the American Athletic Conference.
Though the name is now familiar, UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma warns that it's not the same conference it was.
UConn became a national power in basketball as a Big East school.
Three men's titles were won under coach Jim Calhoun and eight women's titles came under Auriemma.
UConn has not said what it plans to do with its football program. The Big East does not have the sport.
The Big East's announcement about UConn is scheduled for noon on Thursday.
