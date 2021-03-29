HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A wind advisory has expired in the state and gusty winds will diminish Monday evening.
While the wind will diminish it is still going to be quite chilly.
Temperatures will fall back into the 40s Monday evening and overnight, lows will range from the 20s to low 30s.
For Tuesday, temperatures will start near freezing in the morning, but climb to near 60 degrees.
"The sky will be mostly sunny, and the morning chill will wear off quickly," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.
As we transition from March to April, there will be a coastal storm that will bring plenty of rain to the state.
"Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, and the first showers will arrive during the afternoon," DePrest said. "Temperatures will reach the 60s before the wet weather arrives."
Rain will become steadier on Wednesday night, with the possibility of a few thunderstorms developing.
"April will get off to a rough start Thursday morning with a soaking rain. Rain will end during the afternoon, and we may see some partial clearing later in the day," DePrest said.
The storm will pull in colder air, which means wet snow could mix in, especially in the higher elevations.
Highs will range from the 40s to the 50s in parts of the state.
"Temperatures will drop during the afternoon as a northwesterly wind begins to usher colder air into the state," DePrest said.
Temperatures trend warmer for Easter weekend with 50 degrees on Saturday and into the 60s on Sunday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
