(WFSB) - Watching the big game may be different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn't mean the food has to be.
From wings to pizza, a number of restaurants are offering takeout deals.
Here's a list:
Applebee’s: On Feb. 7, free Classic Boneless Wings. Order $40 or more for delivery or to-go (using promo code BIGGAME) and get 40 Classic Boneless Wings free. Zero delivery fee all day.
Bonefish Grill: Bang Bang Shrimp Taco, Wood-Grilled Salmon or Lily’s Chicken Family Bundle starting at just $29.90.
Buffalo Wild Wings: Party Wings Pack (boneless or traditional) from Buffalo Wild Wings before 4 p.m. on Feb. 7 will receive six free wings on a future visit. Grab 50, 100 or 150 wings.
Grubhub: Use the Grubhub promo code AFF7 to get $7 taken off your first order of $12 or more. Get FREE delivery on orders over $15.
Hooters: Two offers - Place a pre-order of $60 or more before Feb. 6 and get $10 off when you order on HootersOnTheFly.com or in the Hooters app with the promo code BIGGAME. The Hooters MVP Bundle is also available, featuring 42 wings and a choice of two sides: curly fries, fried pickles or tots for $39.99 until Feb. 7.
Little Caesar’s: Hot N’ Ready Pepperoni Pizza $7.
- Moe's Southwest Grill: Free delivery with the purchase of $10 or more through the Moe's app or Moes.com from Feb. 5-7.
Papa John’s: New Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza $12.
Pepsi, Doritos, Lay’s and Tostitos: When you spend $28 on Pepsi, Doritos, Lay’s and Tostitos brands, save $5 or unlock free delivery by using Instacart.
Red Lobster: From Monday, Feb. 1 through Feb. 7, bundles include free cans of Pepsi, for to-go and delivery orders. Create-Your-Own Big Game Bundle with a choice of three seafood favorites, two large sides, eight Cheddar Bay Biscuits and a Pepsi 4-pack for $46.99 or the Ultimate Big Game Bundle with Maine lobster tails, snow crab, shrimp scampi, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, two large sides, eight Cheddar Bay Biscuits and a Pepsi 4-pack for $110.99.
Smartfood Popcorn: Buy two Smartfood popcorn products and save $1.00 when ordered on Instacart.
TGI Fridays: 25% off Family Meal Bundles and Platters for online and to-go orders. Use the code HOMETEAM on orders from Feb. 5 through Feb. 7.
Utz Chips: Mix and match two select Utz chips, and save $1.50 by using Instacart.
The game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs airs Sunday, Feb. 7 on Channel 3. Kick off is at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.