HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state will experience a couple of temperature extremes on Wednesday, with a chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said it's all because of a cold front that will move across the state.
"Before the front arrives, temperatures will reach the 80s across much of the state," Haney said. "How warm it gets greatly depends on the timing of the cold front."
Then during the afternoon, temperatures will sharply drop and the wind could get a bit gusty.
"There is a chance for a passing shower and a thunderstorm is possible," Haney said. "Some showers could produce a brief downpour."
Track any storms that pop up with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Temperatures will dip into the 40s by Wednesday night. Any showers will end by then.
Thursday looks to be unseasonably cool. Highs will only be in the mid-to-upper 50s and the skies will be mostly cloudy.
"Rain is possible by late afternoon, but rain is much more likely [Thursday] night as a storm system tracks across southern New England," Haney said. "It’ll be a chilly rain with lows 45-50."
Conditions should improve by Friday. The rain is expected to end by dawn and the sky will become partly-to-mostly sunny.
However, highs will range from the upper 50s to low- and mid-60s.
The wind could gust to between 30 and 40 mph.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.