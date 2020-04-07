(WFSB) – Big Y World Class Market announces they will close for two days to give their employees a break.
All stores, including Fresh Acres and the Table & Vine flagship store, will close on Easter Sunday, April 12, as well as Monday April 13.
Big Y Express Gas & Convenience locations will be closed on Sunday, April 12 only.
“We want to thank all of our retail heroes,” stated Charles D’Amour, President and CEO of Big Y Foods, Inc. “We hope that this break will allow our employees to spend more time with their loved ones and give them much-needed rest.”
The company says during the break, stores will be restocked and cleaned in preparation for reopening on Tuesday.
After reopening on Tuesday, store hours will remain the same:
7 a.m. to 8 a.m. reserved for seniors and individuals with compromised immune systems.
Open to all customers from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
