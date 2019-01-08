ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- Big Y supermarkets are ditching plastic.
Beginning in 2020, stores will not offer single-use plastic bags at locations across Connecticut and Massachusetts.
The company says it's already eliminated plastic bags at some stores and decided to launch a chain-wide ban.
Big Y said it wants to make a shift to reusable bags.
