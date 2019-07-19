GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - A record-breaking bounce castle is serving up fun this weekend.
The big bounce house is the world's largest and it made a stop in Granby.
"This isn't like the bouncy house in your backyard, it's much, much, much bigger," said Harold Holmes, Granby fire marshal.
It's an attraction unlike anything people have ever seen.
"We have three separate sections," said Dex, production director, The Big Bounce America. "Behind me is the Guinness Book of World Record-winning world's largest bounce castle."
Holmes said he inspected the staking, electrical lines, exit routes and addressed the hot weather.
"With the heat that we're experiencing this weekend, I wanted to make sure they have measures in place," he said. "They're going to have cooling stations, free water."
There are also plenty of shade.
Dex said he brought in crews with additional tents to keep the party going.
"We have a little saying around here, it's 'sneakers off, party on!'" Dex said. "And that's the way we operate."
Sessions are broken up into age groups from toddlers to ages 16 and up.
Inside, there's an air space section with a slide and maze and a giant alien squid ball pit.
"We call it the Cracken," Dex said. "I like Carl, feel like he looks like a Carl."
People can also bring their own coolers.
Just don't get too carried away.
"We do get some spare shoes left, it doesn't happen all that often," Dex said. "It's really weird when we get an odd number left and that does happen."
More on The Big Bounce America can be found on its website here.
