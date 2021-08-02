GROTON, CT (WFSB) - A bill meant to make it easier for military spouses to get job licenses and certifications was signed by the governor on Monday.
Gov. Ned Lamont held a ceremony shortly after 10:30 a.m. at the Submarine Force Library and Museum at Naval Submarine Base New London.
The bill, House Bill 6449, aims to simplify how military spouses and others who relocate to the state receive state licenses and certifications for certain health care professions and other types of trades.
Lamont said he was joined by military leaders, military family members, military advocates, and other state officials.
