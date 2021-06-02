HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A bill declaring racism as a public health crisis is headed to the governor's desk.

The Connecticut House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 1 on Tuesday, which lawmakers said takes several steps to address systemic racism in the state.

It creates a cross-sector commission to set goals and create a strategic plan for dismantling systemic racism as it impacts public health.

It also standardizes how race, ethnicity, and language data are collected, and takes other steps to address the impacts of racism on health in Connecticut.

The bill passed as lawmakers observed 100 years since the Black Wall Street massacre in Tulsa, OK.

Biden proclaims day of remembrance on 100th anniversary of Tulsa Race Massacre President Joe Biden on Monday issued a proclamation to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, when hundreds of Black Americans were killed by a White mob that attacked a prosperous Black neighborhood and burned dozens of city blocks to the ground.

“100 years ago [on June 1], a neighborhood was destroyed, 300 people killed, 8,000 people rendered homeless, and an entire community of people obliterated. How was that possible?" said Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, House chair of the legislature's Public Health Committee. "Well interestingly 14 years earlier, in 1907, the first act of the Oklahoma legislature upon the creation of the state of Oklahoma was an act called SB1, ironically, that imposed Jim Crow laws in the state of Oklahoma. Well how is that relevant to the bill before us today? We know because there are studies that indicate that people of color are often housed nearest industrial commercial areas nearest to highways and other areas of pollutants which have a direct impact on their health and the bill we had before us today seeks to address or redress in some ways some of those disparities created by racism.”

Rep. Brandon McGee said 200 different entities have declared racism as a public health crisis or an emergency, including states like Michigan, Minnesota, Virginia, Washington DC, and Nevada as well as 21 municipalities in Connecticut.