WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Bill and Hillary Clinton are coming to Connecticut.
The former president and former secretary of state will be at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford on Friday evening.
They will talk about their careers, public service and politics.
The event begins at 7:30 p.m.
