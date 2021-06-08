HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Early this morning, Connecticut took an important step towards legalizing recreational marijuana.
The bill just passed the state Senate and now the proposal shifts to the House.
Democrats in the House have already said they plan to introduce this bill and vote on it before the session wraps up Wednesday night.
If today’s debate is any indication, we will see a lot more fiery debate this week.
If the bill passes, people would be allowed to buy 1.5 ounces of marijuana or possess up to five ounces.
Retailers with licenses could begin selling weed in May of next year and medical patients could begin to grow their own starting in October.
Social equity applicants would be given at least half of the state’s licenses to grow and sell weed.
The bill would also erase some cannabis convictions.
The bill narrowly passed in the Senate by a 19-17 margin with six Democrats joining Republicans in voting 'no'.
Experts do believe the bill could raise hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue and a big chunk of that money, $50 million, will be earmarked to help communities judged to be in targeted areas get accelerated licenses.
Both sides agree this is an important step. The debate is over whether it's in the right or wrong direction.
"I’ve represented clients whose lives were blighted for the rest of their lives by convictions for relatively minor marijuana offenses when they were young," Democratic Senator Martin Looney said.
"For Connecticut’s future, for our children, I urge my colleagues to vote 'no'," Republican Senator Kevin Kelly says.
After the bill passed the Senate, Gov. Ned Lamont weighed in, saying:
“I applaud the Senate’s passage of the bill to legalize the adult use of cannabis. The war on cannabis, which was at its core a war on people in Black and Brown communities, not only caused injustices and increased disparities in our state, it did little to protect public health and safety. That’s why I introduced a bill and worked hard with our partners in the legislature to create a comprehensive framework for a securely regulated market that prioritizes public health, public safety, social justice, and equity. It will help eliminate the dangerous, unregulated market and support a new growing sector of our economy, which will lead to jobs and growth. This measure is comprehensive, protects our children and the most vulnerable in our communities, and will be viewed as a national model for regulating the adult-use cannabis marketplace. I look forward to the Connecticut House of Representatives securing passage of this measure and sending it my desk.”
Senator Kelly obviously was not successful swaying enough of his colleagues in the Senate.
Democrats have the majority and say they expect the bill to pass.
Ned knows the history of why it was made illegal. I commend him for that knowledge. And, cue those that hate this idea simply because he is a democrat. And, I have one question for those that think it will make kids gain easier access. Who is better suited to prevent teens from buying cannabis, a licensed and regulated business or a street corner dealer?
