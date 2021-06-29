HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A multifaceted bill that encourages equitable gender and racial government representation, as well as helps parents running for office, will be signed into law.
Gov. Ned Lamont said he'll sign the legislation on Tuesday.
A news conference is set for 11 a.m. in Hartford.
The bill promotes greater gender and racial diversity of appointments on state boards and commissions.
It also clarifies childcare costs as being a campaign expense for candidates running for state offices who participate in a citizens election program.
