HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A bill that would increase voter access in the 2021 elections moved closer to becoming law.
The proposal could change how voters cast a ballot and would only impact the 2021 elections.
If the bill becomes law, voters concerned with COVID-19 safety would be allowed to vote early through an absentee ballot. This could just be the beginning.
Secretary of the State Denise Merrill announced that the House passed the bill which would give Connecticut voters the choice of having early voting. It will now head to the Senate.
Democrats in both the state House of Representatives and the Senate are pushing for increased voter access in all future elections, whether people want to vote in person or through the mail.
The Senate just passed the bill to allow for increased absentee ballots this year and now the proposal will go to the House.
Democrats want to make permanent changes because in November due to the pandemic Connecticut, voters were allowed to mail in their ballot without needing an excuse and voter turnout soared to more than 80 percent.
To make it permanent would require a change in the Constitution and would have to go to the voters.
“Connecticut’s constitution puts us in a bad place. We are not in good company. So we have an opportunity today, and in the next couple of days, to make sure that voters have an opportunity to weigh in on early voting and no-excuse absentee ballots," said Democratic State Rep. Matt Ritter.
“We want to have conversations about modernizing out voting structure, but we want to make sure proper safeguards are there, and there isn’t a lot of interest in having that piece," said Republican State Rep. Vinnie Candelora.
The Secretary of the State said there are safeguards in place when it comes to early voting and no excuse absentee ballots. Connecticut is one of only a handful of states that doesn’t allow either, 44 states do and six don’t.
Thursday, demonstrators held a rally at the state Capitol at 9:30 a.m.
They are pushing the legislature to allow “no excuse” mail-in voting along with early in-person voting. They claim polling shows most Connecticut residents support increased voting although Republican Sen. Tony Hwang argued that Democrats are putting the cart before the horse because a permanent change could only happen by amending the state constitution.
He also said the bill would circumvent that process for this year’s elections.
“We still to this day do not have no excuse absentee balloting,” Hwang said. “It’s part of our constitution. We’ve not yet changed it, so the challenge is we unilaterally through the Democratic Party changed those election absentee ballot laws before the constitution has been amended.”
If supporters are successful in making a permanent change, the issue would eventually be decided by a statewide referendum.
The change has come up in the past. Back in 2014, early voting passed through the legislature and went before voters where it failed. Some argued that the language wasn't clear.
In 2019, the state Senate took it up, but didn't get the super majority it needed to pass.
Connecticut is one of only six states that doesn't allow early voting or no-excuse absentee ballots.
The House is expected to take up absentee ballots next week.
Then it's a simple change - CHANGE THE CONSTITUTION. It's as easy as that - if there are "enough" voters, that is. There should be high confidence by the Democrats if what this article portrays is true. Representatives who put their voice behind this, must test that voice, the voice that should be representing the people. I have no problem with expanding voter access as long as it comes with the requisite controls to assure voters are who they are, and vote only once.
The more voters there are, the more votes democrats get. Republicans restrict voting because they know this. Maybe if they adapted to the political climate they could get more votes. Yes, people like lower taxes. Maybe if we started electing accountants we could control our spending we could lower our taxes without getting rid of safety net programs.
