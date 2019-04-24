HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A call to action to help those with criminal records get jobs.
A large percentage of people with non-violent offenses can't find work, and now a non-profit group is pushing for legislation to give them a clean slate.
People spoke on Wednesday who have gotten their lives together, but they say their criminal record has followed them around forever.
This could help thousands of people, but it is controversial.
“One of the biggest obstacles I faced was getting a job. Again and again I was turned away because of my criminal past,” said Richard Delvalle, formerly incarcerated.
Richard Devalle struggled with a life of drugs and crime, now he is clean. He went back to school and now runs several recovery houses to help others who are trying to regain control of their lives.
Sixty percent of those incarcerated remain unemployed one year after their release and formerly incarcerated men earn 40 percent less.
CONECT, Congregations Organized for a New Connecticut, wants to make it easier for some with criminal records to be more successful.
They support legislation which would totally wipe out their records.
A clean slate would be given to those who do not return to crimes three years after misdemeanors and five years after a non-violent felony.
A criminal record can also prevent some from achieving other goals.
Rogsbert King has a criminal record but says that was back in the late 80's.
“For the past 12 years I’ve been out of trouble, working however I am prevented from getting a license as a social worker which means I cannot complete my masters,” King said.
On its face, Republican Representative Rosa Rebimbas feels this has advantages, but the expunging of records would be automatic, and she has concerns.
“This is something that takes place automatically. Therefore, you do not have the individual actually certifying the fact they have not been rearrested. They have not committed a crime or are currently being investigated,” said Rebimbas.
Critics feel if this was done on a case by case basis, they would be more supportive.
Judiciary passed it, but it must be voted on in the Senate and then the House in order to pass.
