HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – As we keep hearing about car thefts in the state, a bill to increase penalties for the thieves may not get a vote this year.
It would have required electronic monitoring bracelets for teenagers who get caught.
Earlier this month, the proposal barely passed the Judiciary Committee and on Monday, the Appropriations Committee decided to scrap it.
There has been a huge increase in car thefts, a few have been violent,
“I came back out and I had to take a few seconds to realize I was not seeing my car,” said Tiffany Hall-Scarmana.
Tiffany Hall-Scarmana was visiting a friend in Avon and parked her car in the driveway. She wasn’t worried about leaving her keys or purse in the car.
“So, we pulled up surveillance and called the cops right away,” Hall-Scarmana said.
The video showed a red car pull up and the thief getting out. Two hours later, thieves tried to use her credit card at a New Haven restaurant. Cameras at the restaurant showed her white Lexus parked outside.
Her ID and credit cars were found at different locations.
“Mostly juveniles under 18-years-old stealing the cars. They tell us nothing is going to happen to them. They know that,” said Chief Edward Stephens, Wolcott Police Department.
Wolcott Police Department’s chief says punishment for juveniles is a slap on the wrist and what happened in his town a week ago shows how bad things can get.
A mother’s car was stolen outside a convenience store with her two children inside. Three people in a blue car pulled up alongside the woman’s car, then someone gets into her car and takes off.
The woman’s 11-year-old son got out when the car hit another car before speeding away. The woman’s 5-year-old daughter was still inside the car.
The child and car were soon found, but not the suspects, who police believe were juveniles.
RELATED: Wolcott police continue to look for suspects who stole car with child inside
“It’s about the proper punishment for crimes like this because without the proper punishment, it is going to continue the cycle and more cars and people’s property will be stolen and it’s like what are we doing about it in the State of Connecticut to stop that” Hall-Scarmana said.
Lawmakers were considering monitoring devices to prevent juveniles from committing more crimes, tougher penalties for adults who entice juveniles and when there are weapons involved.
(1) comment
It is going to require more than electronic monitoring bracelets to alleviate this problem!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.