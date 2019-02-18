HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new bill would ban a form of animal abuse known as "crushing."
It was introduced on Monday by Sen. Richard Blumenthal.
Blumenthal defined crushing as the disabling or torturing of animals.
The bill would make it illegal on the federal level.
Currently, crushing is not a federal crime.
That means if there is evidence of animal abuse, federal law enforcement can not protect animals or arrest those responsible.
