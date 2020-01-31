HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Connecticut family is grabbing driver’s attention after they took out a billboard in search for a kidney for their loved one.
At just 6-years-old, Austin Kozicki was diagnosed with kidney disease. Now, 18 years later, he needs a new kidney to continue living.
“We are seeking a living donor to be a partner with Austin during this transplant journey,” said Mary Kozicki, Austin’s mother.
Mary spoke out the importance of becoming a living organ donator.
Austin, who is now 24-years-old, has been on a donor wait list since last summer.
The Living Donor Champion Program at Hartford Hospital is teaching patients to ask for help, and that’s what the Kozicki’s did, but they went big.
A billboard along I-84 was put up saying, “My son Austin needs a kidney to live.”
“We are just hopeful we will find someone who wants to partner with him in the journey and find that living donor to continue to live and give back,” Mary said.
Austin’s mom and brother wanted to be a kidney donor but couldn’t. Mary was in a car crash and it damaged her kidneys and Austin’s brother also has kidney issues, and their father died of cancer.
While the search for a new kidney for Austin is still on, they’re hoping someone will step up and join the living donor program.
“We are proud to develop the living donor champion program and that’s a program we offer in the hospital to teach people how to spread the word that we need organ donors,” said Kari Rancourt, Living Donor Transplant Coordinator.
As donors help save lives, one could save Austin’s.
If you would like to help, contact the Hartford Hospital Transplant Center at 860-972-4632 and reference #Austin29.
