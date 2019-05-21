BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - There are strong opinions following a black bear attack in Burlington.
On Monday, a bear attacked and killed a dog, then the bear was euthanized after showing aggressive behavior to an officer who responded.
People who live on the street where the attack happened say the black bears have become too comfortable, and are coming around too often.
Neighbors like Lydia Fleming are afraid the next victim of a bear attack could be a child.
“That’s sad. What if that had been one of her children because there are children on this street,” Fleming said.
Fleming has lived on Bradley Road for nearly five decades, and says black bears are growing bolder by the day.
“They’re telling you to keep your bird feeders away. Your garbage cans in the garage, but we’ve had the bears go into our garage and just take the garbage right out of there,” Fleming said.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says in just one year’s time, there have been more than 8,500 bear sightings.
With the highest numbers in Simsbury, Farmington, Avon and Torrington, Burlington also had quite a few.
“I don’t feel like they’re doing enough to protect the people,” Fleming said.
At the state capitol, a few bills are on the table this legislative session concerning black bears.
Senator Craig Miner supports one that allows farmers to hunt bears on their property to protect crops and livestock.
“The bears don’t fear humans and certainly don’t respect humans. I think we need to pay closer attention to what we’re doing before it’s a child and not a dog,” Miner said.
But others would like to see measures taken that don’t kill the wild animals.
The Deputy Director of the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters supports a bill that focuses on limiting black bear access to food from humans, hazing devices like noise deterrents and educational programs.
“It’s a horrific tragedy and we are so sorry to see it happen, but I think this makes it clear that we need education based strategies,” said Amanda Schoen, CT League of Conservation Voters.
DEEP officials say the bear that attacked and killed a dog had three cubs that were humanely captured and taken to a safe location.
It’s not yet clear what may come out of the bills on black bears this legislative session.
Channel 3 will continue following the bills and provide updates as they become available.
(1) comment
People are finally waking up and figuring out bears on your deck aren't "cute". They've been getting bolder and bolder for years. It wasn't a matter of if, it was a matter of when. And when is finally happening.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.