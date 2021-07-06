WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) - It's a nice day to start again.
Rock icon Billy Idol is coming to the Big E on Sept. 18.
Tickets go on sale July 9 at 10 a.m. at TheBigE.com. They'll run between $49 and $39.
Concert tickets include admission to the Big E.
The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. at The Big E Arena.
In the meantime, tickets are currently on sale for Zach Williams with Cory Asbury of Bethel Music for Sept. 19.
Free daily shows on The Big E’s Court of Honor Stage include Foghat, The Yardbirds, 10,000 Maniacs, Don McLean and many more.
The Big E returns Sept. 17 through Oct. 3 in West Springfield MA.
