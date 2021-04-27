WASHINGTON DC (WFSB) - A bipartisan group of senators have joined forces to warn people about rising COVID-related scams.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, and Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee, are participating in a virtual hearing on Tuesday morning.
It's happening at 10 a.m. Stream it on the Senate committee's website here.
The senators are calling it "Curbing COVID Cons: Warning Consumers about Pandemic Frauds, Scams and Swindles."
During the hearing, the senators and witnesses said they will examine the rising instances of scams related to COVID-19 and Federal Trade Commission actions to stop them. The goal of the hearing is to raise awareness of ongoing schemes such as identity theft, fake personal protective equipment, fraudulent vaccination claims, and robocalls that target people.
The hearing will also highlight the FTC’s education efforts around the scams, the agency’s use of its new civil penalty authority for COVID-related scams, and other measures.
