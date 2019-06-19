CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Celebrities weren't the only people teeing off at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell on Wednesday.
One of the several events that happened involved a program that gave back to those who serve our country.
It included a chance to spend time with a professional golfer.
The program is called Birdies for the Brave.
“You see these guys on TV," said Matt Lindsey, U.S. Navy. "I’ve never been this close.”
Military members are paired up with pros, who caddy for them.
"Being here is a good time, and we look forward to it every year," said Scott Buzzard, U.S. Navy.
Many of the service members come back year after year.
“It’s unbelievable to watch how effortless it is for these guys and it’s nice to see they’re genuinely good people," said Chris Helms, U.S. Navy.
The professionals, however, said it's their honor and privilege to be with those who serve and protect the country.
“We really appreciate what they do for us and it’s important to give back to them a little bit," said Francesco Molinari, a golfer. "It’s obviously no where near what they do for us, but it’s nice to have them out here and spend a little time with them.”
Lenny Caruso, hole captain and a veteran himself, called the event the highlight of the week.
“It’s very patriotic," he said. "It’s what it is, so we enjoy it!”
Follow along with tournament play on the PGA website here.
