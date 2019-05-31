NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A local fire department is showing the meaning of the word family after one of their own dies suddenly.
His coworkers are making sure his 5-year-old niece, who he was in the process of adopting, has the type of birthday he would have given her.
George Browne and Erika Bogan were childhood friends, whom later reunited at the fire academy 20 years ago.
In April, Browne, whom was in the process of adopting his young niece after helping to raise her since she was an infant, died unexpectedly at the age of 46.
“That’s what George always did. He always showered her with presents, always a very good dad to her,” Bogan said.
Bogan tells Eyewitness News that Browne’s co-parent adopted his niece to make sure she stayed with the family, and the co-parent reached out to see if they could get some donations for her birthday.
The response from New Haven’s firefighters was so overwhelming, they decided to throw a party at the fire headquarters, that station where the little girl’s uncle worked.
“We have a cotton candy machine, a face painter, someone is actually making and donating coloring books for the kids, and of course, they’ll be able to play with the fire trucks, so it will be a good time,” Bogan said.
They are doing anything to help ease the pain, not just for a 5-year-old girl, but also for fellow firefighters.
“To help our George is just terrific on our end because it’s definitely something he would do if he was still here,” said Larry Lawler.
Lawler says he and Browne did 20 years together at fire headquarters on Grand Avenue, becoming great friends.
“George himself was just such a wonderful person, and to do this for his niece, it makes you feel good. You wish he were here, and we miss him very much,” Lawler said.
“We hope to show her that no matter what, throughout her growing up and going out on her own, she has a great big family of about 400 firefighters who are absolutely in her corner and ready to help her and have her back,” Bogan said.
