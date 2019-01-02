HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A picturesque winter day will turn a bit snowy by Wednesday night.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said parts of the state could pick up a coating to an inch of snow between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
"A weak disturbance brings a light snow/wintry mix [Wednesday night,]" Dixon said. "[It] starts after midnight [and] should end around or shortly after daybreak."
Snow should primarily fall across inland CT, especially in the Litchfield Hill.s
Rain and sleet could mix in, especially in southern portions of the state.
It may be just enough snow to make for slippery travel in parts of the state during Thursday morning's commute.
Temperatures during that time frame should remain in the 30s.
Conditions are expected to improve by Thursday afternoon as the storm moves out to sea.
"Thereafter, we’re back into the 40s for high [Thursday] afternoon and also Friday," Dixon said.
Thursday night appears to be chilly with lows in the 20s.
"We’ll end the week dry, but another storm system brings rain to the state Saturday," Dixon said. "Then Sunday will be dry with highs in the 40s."
Monday looks dry, but another storm system takes aim at the state for Tuesday.
Dixon said that one could produce some rain and snow.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
