HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - After some record-breaking cold on Thursday, temperatures are going to warm up slightly for the end of the week.
Temperatures plummeted into the single digits overnight into Thursday morning, and they didn't move much throughout the day.
To make matters worse, the wind chill was below zero.
The state even broke a record in Bridgeport, where the record low is now 3 degrees. It had been 5, which was set in 1965.
A wind chill advisory remains in effect for northern Litchfield County until 11 a.m. on Friday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said temps will range from -8 in northern CT to 5 degrees along the shoreline Thursday night.
DePrest said Friday's temps will be a little better, ranging in the upper teens to 25 degrees.
The wind also won't be as strong and skies should be partly-to-mostly sunny.
The weekend warm-up is still on track. It continues into early next with chances for rain going up, too.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
