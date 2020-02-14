HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Windy and bitterly cold conditions arrived just in time for Valentine's Day.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said temperatures will drop through the 20s and teens Friday night, and then into the single digits overnight.
"It will feel even colder with a wind chill that will range from 5 below zero to 10 above," DePrest said.
People heading out to celebrate Valentine's Day Friday night were urged to bundle up, even though the wind will relax.
Gov. Ned Lamont activated the state's severe weather protocol. It started at 12 p.m. on Friday and runs through 12 p.m. on Saturday.
The protocol means relevant state agencies coordinate with the United Way 211 and the state's network of shelters to make sure people have protections from the cold.
“We’ve been a bit lucky so far this season with relatively mild temperatures as compared to normal, but a blast of freezing cold air will be heading in our direction on Friday night,” Lamont said. “Being outdoors in these extreme cold conditions for extended periods is not safe, and we must spread the word that shelters are available throughout Connecticut. If you or someone you know is in need of shelter, call 2-1-1 and they will direct you to a nearby location.”
High pressure will make for a sunny or mostly sunny Saturday.
Though the air will be cold, the wind should be light and highs will be in the 30s. Parts of the shoreline could see the mid-30s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, and a few snow showers could develop, especially to the north in Massachusetts.
Temperatures will dip into the upper teens and 20s.
Sunday, temps should reach into the 40s.
