HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Arctic air has arrived and will be in the state until Tuesday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the temperature spread on Monday morning ranged from -6 degrees in Salisbury to 7 in Bridgeport.
Some schools and organizations that are open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day announced delays. See them here.
For a list of warming centers, head here.
Haney said it was the wind that was making it the cold worse.
He said the wind chill in Salisbury was -30.
"Any liquid that was left on the ground from Winter Storm Yoshi is now completely frozen over," Haney said. "Please be careful out there."
Monday is expected to be the coldest day of the year so far.
"If you must work or venture outside for any reason, you will face true-blue arctic air," Haney said.
The sky will be partly sunny, but the wind will continue to make it bitterly cold outside.
"Highs [will] only in the single digits in most towns, and 10-13 along the shoreline," Haney said. "The wind chill will remain below zero during the day."
The arctic cold and wind should end Tuesday, through it will still be cold.
"The morning shall begin with mostly sunny skies and lows near zero," Haney said. "By afternoon, temperatures will rebound nicely, reaching to between 25-30 during the afternoon."
Wednesday looks milder as another storm moves into the area. This one looks warmer with highs in the 40s.
Rain develops by Wednesday afternoon with another storm bringing more rain on Thursday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.