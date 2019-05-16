(WFSB) - Changes announced by CBS to its news broadcasts officially begin on Monday.
For anchor Norah O'Donnell, however, they start on Thursday.
CBS This Morning posted a photo calling the morning broadcast "bittersweet."
Bittersweet morning! Today will be @NorahODonnell’s final morning co-hosting @CBSThisMorning as she prepares to anchor the @CBSEveningNews this summer. ☀️ pic.twitter.com/lDAgy93EGU— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) May 16, 2019
"[Thursday] will be Norah O'Donnell’s final morning co-hosting CBS This Morning as she prepares to anchor the CBS Evening News this summer," the show put up on Twitter.
CBS announced the changes earlier this month.
O'Donnell was also named managing editor of the evening news, a 60 Minutes contributing correspondent and anchor of CBS's political event coverage.
Current interim CBS Evening News anchor John Dickerson will report for 60 Minutes and contribute to CBS's election specials.
Weekdays, CBS This Morning will feature Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil starting on May 20.
Watch the new team on Channel 3.
