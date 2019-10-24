(WFSB) -- BJ’s Wholesale Club is expanding its same-day delivery service to include alcohol.
The warehouse company said the delivery service will include beer, wine, and spirits in several states, including Connecticut.
“We’re focused on making it even more convenient for our members to shop and save,” said Rafeh Masood, senior vice president and Chief Digital Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “That’s why we’re excited to expand our same-day delivery service to include beer, wine and spirits, giving our members added convenience as they prepare for the busy holiday season.”
Members will have the chance to choose from:
- BJ’s recently released exclusive line of wines, Wellsley Farms Prosecco, Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec and Pinot Grigio, all for under $10.
- Josh Cellars
- Kendall Jackson
- Corona
- White Claw Hard Seltzer
- Budweiser
- Tito’s
- Patron
- Captain Morgan Spiced Rum
The company already offers same-day delivery on food and household items.
For more details, click here.
