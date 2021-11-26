(WFSB) - Black Friday shoppers are out searching for deals before the sun comes up.
After stores limited their shopping experience last year due to Covid-19, more people are taking advantage of in person shopping this year.
But there are some new challenges in 2021.
The national retail federation predicts holiday sales could hit up to $859 billion this year - which would be a record.
Even with supply chain issues and inflation as possible roadblocks, experts believe it won't slow the flow commerce.
Global supply chain issues mean black Friday shoppers may come face to face with a shortage of the items on their holiday lists
"Gaming systems like the newer Xbox, PlayStation, the new Nintendo Switch OLED version are virtually impossible to find and shoppers are going to have to hope that retailers keep them in stock," Kristen McGrath of RetailMeNot.com said.
And after months of people being told to buy early, the data shows shoppers took that advice to heart.
The National Retail Federation says 49% of consumers began holiday shopping before November this year.
But even for those who didn't start shopping until this morning, the NRF still expects those consumers to hit the stores. They anticipate a record 859-million dollar sales number this year.
Even with the highest inflation in three decades---analysts say a combination of stimulus checks and monthly child tax credits are helping consumers get through the rising prices
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.