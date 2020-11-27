WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – It’s the biggest shopping day of the year – Black Friday.
If you were at a store this year, you may not have thought it was such a big day.
While retail sales are expected to increase from last year, more people are taking a different approach to shopping due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Usually on Black Friday, parking lots are full, but not this year.
“It’s so empty today. There’s no line, you get right in, right out. A lot of people are doing online shopping,” said Nicole Shaujhnessy.
There was a short line outside to get into the Best Buy in Enfield.
In Connecticut, stores are at 50 percent capacity due to the coronavirus.
“It’s usually crazy and we knew it was going to be quiet, so we were like let’s go out and see what it’s like. It’s very nice. You know, a lot of people are social distancing, so it’s great,” said Patty Cruz.
Shopping sales overall are expected to be higher than last year.
The National Retail Federation expects online sales will increase between 20 and 30 percent. They predict overall, holiday sales will grow between 3.5 to just over 5 percent from last year.
More people started shopping earlier than usual this year. The National Retail Federation’s “New Holiday Traditions” campaign urged shoppers to shop safe and shop early because of the pandemic.
They said 59 percent started in early November, which is up 49 percent from a decade ago.
In Connecticut, more shoppers are opting to buy local.
“We expect consumers will spread out their shopping between nationally known brands and a heavy dose of local to support the local retailer,” said Tim Phelan, President of Connecticut Retail Merchants Association.
Retailers are expect to hire up to 575,000 seasonal workers to help with the demand, which is up from 562,000 last year.
