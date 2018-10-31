STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Wednesday, Sikorsky Aircraft celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Black Hawk helicopter.
The aircraft has made history with its military advancements and wide range of uses, but it's also supported thousands of jobs right in Connecticut.
They’re used in special operations, everyday missions, utilities and humanitarian aid.
The Black Hawk helicopter is the backbone of U.S. Army aviation.
There have been many improvements over the 40 years of production, but it’s the people behind the aircraft that remain steady in their work.
“The reason we’re here today is not to honor a helicopter, a helicopter we all love, but to honor the people behind the helicopter,” said Col. William Jackson, U.S. Army program executive of the Office of Aviation.
The Stratford headquartered Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, currently has 7,000 employees in Connecticut and 15,000 worldwide.
Joe D'Amato has been working for them for 51 years.
“I’ve got the greatest job in the world. Working in the flight hangar, working in the flight field,” D’Amato said.
Ray Leoni, 89, is known as the Father of the Black Hawk helicopter and worked under Igor Sikorsky himself.
He spent 41 years with the company and holds the design patent.
“I lead the design team that designed the original Black Hawk,” Leoni said.
Design started in 1968 and in 1972 they got the contract to build prototypes. They were competing with Boeing and in 1976 they submitted a production proposal and won.
“Winning the Black Hawk really was the salvation of Sikorsky. At that time, it really was a matter of survival. We really had to win,” Leoni said.
Leoni's pride in the helicopter has become a family legacy passed down over three generations.
“I’ve been so lucky to have my two sons follow my footsteps at Sikorsky. Both in the engineering department. One of them just retired last year after 38 years and the other son Christopher who is with me here today has got 35 years and my granddaughter started two years ago. So we have about 120 years of Sikorsky experience with three generations,” Leoni said.
The Black Hawk helicopter has become an iconic staple of military might in the sky and improvements are being made to make sure it's still relevant in the next forty years.
“It’s truly a multi-mission aircraft and I think the best that’s ever been built,” said Dana Fiatarone, vice president of Army and Air Force Systems.
Guests at the ceremony Wednesday were living proof of the aircrafts durability and resilience.
Retired Chief Warrant Officer Mike Durant was shot down piloting a Black Hawk helicopter in Somalia.
He was taken hostage but survived. His story was told through the movie black hawk down.
“Knowing that you made this aircraft and it’s out saving lives keeping our country free. So, it’s a lot of pride,” D’Amato said.
“I’m just proud to have been a part of it,” Leoni said.
The 1,000th uh-60m Black Hawk helicopter will be delivered to the U.S. Army later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.