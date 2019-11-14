MADISON, CT (WFSB) - A helicopter was forced to make an precautionary landing in Madison Thursday afternoon.
According to state police, the location was on the Durham-Madison line.
The Sikorsky-made helicopter is brand new, with less than three hours of flight time.
Crews were testing the helicopter out before handing it over to the Army.
During the testing, lights inside the helicopter went off, so the crew had to run some tests, and landed safely. The testing was done while landed in Madison.
"My dispatcher said, 'I think we have a Black Hawk down.' It sends off the alarms a little bit," said Lt. Kenneth Cain, CT State Police.
The testing was completed and the flight crew was able to head back to Sikorsky.
“We can confirm that one of our aircraft made a precautionary landing in a field today in Madison, CT. There were no injuries to the occupants or no damage to the aircraft. After routine troubleshooting and maintenance checks, the aircraft flew back to Sikorsky's Stratford plant safely," said Callie Ferrari, Sikorsky spokesperson.
