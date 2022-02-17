EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – It was one of the most pivotal moments in American history and Black history.
On March 7, 1965 in Selma, Alabama, Bloody Sunday was a turning point in the Civil Rights Movement.
One woman born and raised in Selma who now lives in Connecticut was there that day.
She is sharing her story for the first time, telling Eyewitness News what she learned and what she’ll never forget.
For Lola Johnson, not a day goes by that she doesn’t remember.
“When we walked to the bridge, it was about 650 of us that Sunday,” she said. “My entire family was out there. My sisters, my brothers, my aunts.”
March 7, 1965: Bloody Sunday.
Lola was 14 when she was among the group of marchers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge.
“When we reached the bridge someone spoke out with a bullhorn saying this march is illegal and detrimental to your safety,” she said.
She recalls the white state trooper giving them a 3-minute warning.
Counting down, from his bullhorn.
At the end of the 3 minutes the marchers started to pray just as the violence began.
State troopers attacked the marchers with tear gas and billy clubs.
Lola’s sister was hit in the head.
Lola was hit with the tear gas.
“It was awful. It felt like your entire body was burning. You're screaming and you can't breathe, just gasping for air. Eyes burning,” Lola said. “At that point I was afraid. At that moment. We turned around and went back to the church.”
Her fear is so real. The moment so big.
At this point Lola wasn’t sure what to do.
Her sister was in the hospital with a concussion. Many others were in jail.
In the end, the marchers would try again, including a few days later at what would become Turn-Around-Tuesday.
Lola was right back with them.
“I was ready to march,” she said. “It was just the motivation. It was the motivation and determination.”
Two weeks later, on the third attempt, the march was successful.
Led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, the large group marched from Selma to Montgomery.
“We shall not be, we shall not be moved,” Lola sang.
Lola says still seeped in her memory all along the journey, is the sound of the most soulful singing she’s ever heard.
“Like when we marched from Selma to Montgomery on the third march, we sung all day,” she said. “Every step.”
Today she carries those memories like a gift.
It taught her perseverance and patience, and how to treat people.
“Treat others the way they want to be treated. Help everyone. That's why I went to school for nursing,” Lola said.
She got married, moved to Connecticut and raised her family.
Lola is a retired nurse now, but still helps people by never forgetting her part of history.
That helped put a nation firmly on a new path.
