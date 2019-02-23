There are a number of events across Connecticut Saturday that are honoring Black History Month.
New Haven: The 8th Annual Black History Celebration will be held at 6 p.m. on 230 Division Street. Performances will be done by Billy Powell & 1 Church and many others.
Bridgeport: Connecticut Against Violence will be holding the 4th annual “A Hip Hop Expression of Black History.” The event runs from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. It takes place at the Margaret Morton Government Center on Broad Street. More info can be found here.
Middletown: Readers Theater will present “Ben Butler,” a play about the Civil War and slavery. The play is a combination of biography, comedy, and historical drama. It starts at 1:30 p.m. at the Russell Library. More info can be found here.
Hartford: The Hartford Stage will present the play “Detroit ’67” at 8 p.m. The play takes place during race riots that happened in Detroit. More information can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.