WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Public Act 19-12 passed in 2020, making Connecticut the first state in the nation to require high schools to offer courses on Black and Latino studies.
“History is Black and white. How do we view it. Racism stems from the lack of knowledge and respect one have for another. Perhaps in our country if our children grew up knowing each other better, having an understanding of one another, not fearing each other perhaps racism would not be where it is today,” said Representative Bobby Gibson.
Gibson is one of the leaders that pushed this legislation.
Districts could have offered it this past year, but all are required to do so this Fall.
Students can choose other history courses or sign up for this class to better understand the African American, Black, Puerto Rican and other Latino contributions to the United States.
“They came in chains but their minds were firm. And they were able to survive but they were always some whites who are able to help and assist and were diametrically opposed to enslavement. And our students need to know that story too. And that’s a part of the curriculum,” said Dr. Benjamin Foster, Jr. Adjunct Professor of African American Studies.
In a panel Monday night West Hartford Public School leaders talked about the success they are getting from offering this new course.
Despite teacher training, officials say students were ready to have tough and important conversations.
“They are choosing to take this class. So, to be able to offer sections of the course based on student interest really speaks a lot. About the attractiveness of this course, the desire to learn about their own history or learn about the history of their classmates,” said Jessica Blitzer of West Hartford Public Schools.
When it comes to the term critical race theory, the panelists say this is a 1970s legal scholar attempt to understand why racism and inequality persist beyond the Civil Rights Movement.
“We are not teaching law and how the law jurisprudence has been able to interpret how the nation would move and handle race situations. All be the case that’s not what the history course is all about,” Foster said.
Officials say they will continue to work so history isn’t separated by race.
