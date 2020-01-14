SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) – Black Hog Brewing has settled a lawsuit with a woman who was injured in a crash involving a state trooper.
Attorneys for Lisa Conroy confirmed the brewery settled the suit for $225,000.
Conroy and her 19-year-old daughter were t-boned by a car driven by former state police Sgt. John McDonald in September of 2019.
In November, McDonald was arrested and charged with DUI for his involvement in the crash.
He is accused of leaving Black Hog after attending a retirement party there.
At the time of the crash, due to the extent of McDonald’s injuries, he was never given a sobriety test. He was taken to the hospital.
Once at the hospital, he refused treatment, which included the blood test.
Conroy also filed a lawsuit against the state and McDonald. Those suits are ongoing.
Conroy’s attorneys said the maximum amount she and the brewery could have settled for was $250,000.
