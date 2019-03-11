HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Drivers were warned of black ice during the Monday morning commute, particularly in northern Connecticut.
A number of crashes were reported.
Check out the traffic situation with the Channel 3 traffic map here.
"Inland Connecticut, temperatures are in the 30s," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "That's a cause for concern because I am getting reports of black ice."
The Bungay Fire Department in Woodstock reported icy conditions on Monday morning.
"The roads are very icy [Monday] morning please use extreme caution if you have to go out," it posted to Twitter.
Channel 3 weather watchers said there was some between Bristol and Berlin on Routes 72 and 9.
As far as any storms go, Haney said the state should stay storm-free at least until Friday.
"After a partly-to-mostly cloudy day on Thursday, the chance for showers will increase on Friday as an area of low pressure moves into the region from the west," he said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
