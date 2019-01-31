(WFSB) - A deep freeze from an arctic front could potentially be life-threatening.
Not just because of the sub zero wind chill, but because of black ice.
Black ice was a major concern on Connecticut roads Thursday morning.
Officials told Channel 3 that the salt brine the Department of Transportation puts on the roads does not work that well when it's extremely cold.
The bitter cold is already being blamed for several deaths across the country.
It was ushered in by snow squalls that caused pileups in Pennsylvania, New York and Massachusetts.
In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont activated the state's severe weather protocol.
That means warming centers are open for the homeless or other experiencing heating emergencies.
"This is a very dangerous time for some folks," Lamont said. "What we’re doing otherwise on the roads is putting down a certain compound to make sure the snow doesn’t stick as much. The DOT is way ahead of the curve there."
If anyone needs assistance finding a warming center, people can dial 211.
Channel 3 also compiled a list of many centers as they were reported to the station. See it here.
For more on the forecast, head here.
