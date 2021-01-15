HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some steady and heavy rain should arrive in Connecticut by Friday night.
Beforehand, Meteorologist Scot Haney warned drivers to be on the lookout for black ice.
"There's a pretty good amount of fog and some mist out there [Friday] morning, so please be careful," Haney said. "And where there's fog and mist, with temps around the freezing mark, there could be some patchy black ice, so exercise caution [Friday] morning."
There could be a bit of sunshine as the morning continues.
However, most of the day is expected to be cloudy with the potential for a few sprinkles in the afternoon.
Temperatures should range from between 40 and 45 degrees.
An approaching cold front brings the rain.
"Rain will become steadier and heavier [Friday night]," Haney said. "Much of the state will get a good drenching, especially after midnight."
Low temperatures are expected to be in the 30s, likely above the freezing mark.
"That means we won’t have to worry about icy conditions," Haney said. "Roads will be wet, although there will be some big puddles."
A period of mixed precipitation may be possible in portions of northern Connecticut. However, Haney said it should not be a big deal.
The rain is expected to end by mid-to-late morning on Saturday.
When it's all said and done, 1 to 2 inches of rain could be totaled, with higher amounts in some spots.
"After the rain departs, the sun will try to make an appearance [on Saturday], but clouds are expected to fill back in during the afternoon," Haney said.
There should be a breeze that gets stronger as well.
Temps are expected to range between 45 and 50 degrees during the day, and 28 and 35 degrees overnight into Sunday.
Sunday is expected to be partly sunny, windy and chilly.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.